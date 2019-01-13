Will Leave NDA If BJP Not Interested In Alliance: OP Rajbhar

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: OP Rajbhar has always been critical of the BJP

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) President, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Saturday said that his party will part ways with the NDA if BJP does not want to continue with the alliance.

OP Rajbhar, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, has always been critical of the BJP government.

This comes at a time when political rivals SP and BJP joined hands to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led front in the 2019 general elections.

He told ANI, that he has given 100 days time to the BJP to decide whether it wants to collectively fight the general elections.

The state minister further added that if he does not get a response within the given period, his party will contest on all 80 seats solo.

"We are with the BJP if the BJP wants to keep us then we will stay with them, if they don't want us, then we have given them 100 days, 12 days have already passed. We will fight on 80 seats after 100 days," he said.

Earlier in the day, the SP and BSP announced the seat-sharing agreement ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each while the other two seats will be left for other parties. Both the parties have also decided not to field any candidates from the Gandhi family stronghold - Amethi and Rae Bareli.