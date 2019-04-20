'Wanted PM Who Could Attack Pak': Uddhav Thackeray Explains BJP Alliance

"We wanted a prime minister who had courage to attack Pakistan," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the reason his party chose to ally with the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections was that they wanted a prime minister who had the courage to attack Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the Shiv Sena chief said, "We wanted a prime minister who could attack Pakistan. That is why we formed this alliance. The welfare of Marathwada and Maharashtra was also the reason."

Shiv Sena, which frequently criticized its alliance partner BJP, chose to continue the alliance with the BJP ahead of the national elections.

On NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticising him for forming alliance with the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray pointed out that he left the Congress twice, and formed alliance with the (then) Sonia Gandhi-led party even though he criticized the leadership earlier.

Moving to the contentious Article 370, the provision that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena chief said the Congress does not want its abrogation, He added that his party wants that every law applicable to rest of India should also apply in Jammu and Kashmir.

