Tejashwi Yadav Backs Rahul Gandhi For PM, But On One Condition

Tejashwi Yadav said Rahul Gandhi could be prime minister but there's a condition

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today made a pitch for making Congress president Rahul Gandhi the next prime minister if an alliance led by the Congress came to power after the Lok Sabha elections - on one condition.

"You have all the qualifications to be the next PM, abut onus also lies in you and the Congress party to take along all the other parties," My Yadav said at the opposition's election rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan today.

Allies of the Congress have often asked it to treat them as equals in running coalition governments. They don't want to get a lesser role if they are helping the Congress come to power with filling the last-mile gaps, as Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party did in Madhya Pradesh.