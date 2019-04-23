Tej Pratap Yadav To Campaign Against RJD In Bihar's Jehanabad

Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Lalu Rabri Morcha after alleging that he was being sidelined (File Photo)

After fielding Angesh Kumar Singh as the Lalu Rabri Morcha (LRM) candidate in the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat against RJD's Syed Faisal Ali, RJD chief Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has decided to field Chandra Prakash Yadav from Jehanbad.

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar Health Minister, is likely to join a roadshow in Jehanabad in support of LRM's Chandra Prakash Yadav on April 24. Chandra Prakash Yadav will file his nomination papers on Wednesday.

"Tej Pratap Yadav will organise a roadshow in Jehanabad to seek votes for LRM," a party leader said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded senior party leader Surendra Yadav from Jehanabad, but Tej Pratap Yadav will campaign against him.

Last week, Tej Pratap Yadav campaigned for Mr Singh, the LRM candidate, from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat.

Last month, Tej Pratap Yadav launched the LRM after alleging that he was being sidelined in the party.

As per the Grand Alliance seat-sharing formula, the RJD is contesting 19 of the 40 Bihar Lok Sabha seats, the Congress nine and smaller parties the remaining seats.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.