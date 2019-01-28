'We Are Big Brother In Maharashtra': Sena's Message For BJP After Meeting

The BJP is in favour of continuing the alliance with Shiv Sena. (File)

The BJP's cantankerous ally, Shiv Sena, met today to decide its strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections. After the meeting, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother".

In January last year, the Sena had declared that it would fly solo for the elections, but there has been no formal notification to the BJP that their alliance has ended.

The BJP is in favour of continuing the alliance. Eager to keep the Sena at its side, the BJP has ignored its repeated criticism of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governments at the Centre and the state.

In 2014, the Sena and the BJP had won 41 of the state's 48 seats. The BJP had won 23 and the Sena 18 seats.

The two parties, which ended their alliance just before the elections, were forced to get back together after the state delivered a hung verdict in the assembly polls held five months later.

But the renewed alliance had not weathered well, given the sudden change in dynamics.

Over their decades-long association, the Sena had always played the role of the big brother in the state.

But given their performance in the state for the two successive elections -- the BJP won 122 seats in the assembly election, way above Sena's 63 -- the local BJP leaders were no longer content with a subservient role.

Ahead of last year's municipal elections, the two parties fell out over seat sharing. Peeved, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that he would not ally with the BJP in future again.

Lately, however, there appears to have been a tweak in their stance. There have been reports that some of the Sena leaders said they would consider renewing the BJP was ready to replace Narendra Modi with Nitin Gadkari in the top post.