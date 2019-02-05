Shilpa Shinde Says She Will Be Congress Lok Sabha Candidate In Mumbai

Shilpa Shinde said there will be a formal announcement about her joining the party.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde said on Tuesday that she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket in Mumbai.

Asked if she will be contesting from Mumbai, she told the media: "Yeah. Right now, I am joining the party. Later, I will get a clear picture from (where) I am going to fight."

Shilpa Shinde earned fame after playing Angoori Bhabhi on popular TV show "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain". She then participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 11" and emerged as winner.

She worked as Googly Devi in Sunil Grover's cricket-based web series "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan".

Shilpa Shinde said there will be a formal announcement about her joining the party.

Asked why she chose the Congress, she said: "I don't know, but my father was also in Congress. He was a good friend of Sharad Pawar and Sushil Kumar Shinde..."