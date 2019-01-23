Rahul Gandhi Visits Amethi, Seat Spared By Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati Combo

A Congress poster in Amethi declares Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate in 2019 elections

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit, his first since Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced their alliance for the national election due by May without the Congress.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said their candidates would not contest the Congress's only two seats in UP - Amethi represented by Rahul Gandhi and Raebareli, the constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

During his stay, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet representatives of gram panchayats at Fursatganj. He will also take part in the swearing-in of newly-elected Bar members in Gauriganj and address a nukkad sabha or corner meeting.

The Congress president is likely to discuss with party workers how they should manage the campaign in the face of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati's combined firepower. Party sources said Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in the state next month and is working on installing strong candidates in the seats where the Congress bagged a significant number of votes despite losing in 2014.

Mr Gandhi has been often accused by rivals of neglecting his constituency of nearly 15 years and not visiting it often enough.

Congress President @RahulGandhi arrives at Lucknow airport to a warm welcome from UP PCC Chief @RajBabbarMP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Amethi. pic.twitter.com/gHUf6aIYiJ - Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2019

He was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled because of the winter session of parliament. His visit would have clashed with that of Union Minister Smriti Irani, a frequent visitor to Amethi, a constituency she continues to focus on after losing to Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 national election.

The proposed visit of Sonia Gandhi, UPA chairperson and former Congress president, to Raebareli has been cancelled.