Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Attack On BJP Over Money And Sarees In Amethi

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary and UP East in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the party of distributing "money, sarees and shoes" in Amethi.

"The way they (BJP) contest polls by distributing money, sarees and shoes in front of media is wrong. People of Amethi have never begged in front of anyone. I've been coming here since I was 12, people of Amethi and Raebareli have a lot of pride," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She added that, in Amethi, the "issues are clear -- employment, education and health."

"Nationalism means to solve problems of people. Here they don't listen to people, when they raise their issues they suppress them, it's neither democracy nor nationalism," Ms Vadra said.

Her remarks came nearly a week after she hit out at Union Minister Smriti Irani for allegedly giving away shoes to villagers in Amethi. She had accused Irani of trying to belittle her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is the sitting MP from Amethi.

Ms Vadra was expected to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi but the party had fielded Ajay Rai instead. She was given the responsibility of reviving the Congress' fortunes in eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ms Gandhi took the political plunge only in January this year, after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had left out the Congress from the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Congress President Rahul Gandhi made her the in-charge for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, while entrusting Western Uttar Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

