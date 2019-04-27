What Does It Mean To Be A Good Brother? Rahul Gandhi Explains

Rahul Gandhi with his sister, Priyanka, at the Kanpur airport on Saturday.

What does it mean to be a good brother? Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to throw some light on the matter when he bumped into his younger sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the Kanpur airport today.

"Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother, okay?" he said with his arm around a laughing Priyanka Gandhi's shoulder. "What it means is, I am doing these massive long flights, and I am going in a little helicopter like that, squeezed up, and my sister is doing short flights in a big helicopter... But I love her!"

The two then posed with pilots of their respective choppers before departing with a hug. Going by the caption of the post, they were headed to separate election rallies in the state.

A video of the interaction had garnered 46,000 likes on Facebook by 4.30 pm on Saturday, with as many as 9,208 people sharing it on their timelines. Over 8,000 hit the comments section to gush over their "perfect sibling relationship".

While Rahul entered politics over 12 years ago, Priyanka decided to take the plunge only in January this year. She was given the responsibility of reviving the Congress' fortunes in eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

There was talk of Priyanka planning to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi until a few days ago, but that came to an end with the Congress leadership announcing the candidature of party veteran Ajay Rai instead. While the BJP portrayed it as an instance of Priyanka running scared from a hopeless battle, senior party leader Sam Pitroda said she has simply decided to focus on strengthening the Congress in Uttar Pradesh "instead of concentrating on a single seat".

Rahul is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh as well as Wayanad in Kerala.

