Pragya Thakur Served Notice For Allegedly Violating Campaign Ban: Report

Pragya Thakur was banned from campaigning for three days by the Election Commission

A notice has been sent to Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur by the Bhopal district election officer over a complaint that she continued to campaign during the three-day period when she was banned by the Election Commission for her speech on the Babri Masjid demolition, news agency ANI reported today.

The officer told the BJP's candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat to reply why she campaigned despite the three-day ban for violation of the Model Code, ANI reported.

The 72-hour ban began at 6 am on Thursday. The Election Commission had said her comment - that she had climbed atop the mosque and broken it, and she was "proud" of it - violated the rule against appealing to caste and communal feelings.

Pragya Thakur had said she respects the Commission's decision.

In an interview to television channel TV9 earlier this month, the right-wing activist said she was among the people who demolished the Babri Masjid more than 25 years ago.

"We had removed a blot from the country. We had gone to demolish the structure. I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity and I could do that. We will make sure a Ram temple is constructed at that site," Pragya Thakur had said.

In her response to the notice from the Election Commission, the right-wing activist had admitted that she made the remark, but added that it was taken out of context.

A police case has also been filed against the 49-year-old, who is an accused in the Malegaon blasts that killed six people and injured more than 100 in 2008.

The Congress's Digvijaya Singh is contesting from the Bhopal seat, where voting will be held on Monday on the sixth of the seven-phase national election.

With inputs from ANI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.