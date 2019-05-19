Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 9 Seats For BJP And Ally, 4 For Congress In Assam, According To Poll Of Polls

General elections: There are 20 Lok Sabha seats in northeast combined; poll of polls is out now

A poll of exit polls has predicted 9 seats for the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) combined in Assam. It predicts 3 seats for the Congress and 2 for others. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

In 2014, the BJP won eight of northeast's 25 Lok Sabha seats, all of which voted in the first three rounds of the seven-phase national election this time.

On May 23, follow NDTV for fastest election results.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.