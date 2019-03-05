PM, Ministers Tick Off Inaugurations One After Another Ahead Of Polls

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Ahmedabad Metro worth Rs 10,773 crore

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ahmedabad Metro worth Rs 10,773 crore. With just a few days to go before the Election Commission announces the poll dates and enforces the model code of conduct, PM Modi and his key ministers are busy with a string of inaugurations.

PM Modi's last project will be announced on Friday. In the last week alone, PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 3,600 crore in two states - Tamil Nadu and Uttar Ptadesh - and is inaugurating projects worth Rs 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On 8 March, it is going to be a rail and metro day for PM Modi. He will lay the foundation stone for Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System worth Rs 30,668 crore and Kanpur Metro worth Rs 11,076 crore. While he is still in UP, he will also inaugurate, through video conferencing, Nagpur Metro worth Rs 8,680 crore.

At a public event in Ahmedabad on Monday, the PM said, "When I lay the foundation stone somewhere... then you know for sure that I will also launch it four-five years later."

PM Modi also recently disbursed Rs 3,600 crore to approximately 1.8 crore farmers across the country, under the PM-Kisan Yojana and more farmers are expected to receive payments in the next few days.

Several union ministers are not far behind in the inauguration drive. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has travelled to three states in the last week and inaugurated road as well as Ganga projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,700 crore last week while Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu is set to open this week Sindhudurg airport in Parule-Chipi area of Mahrashtra, worth Rs 520 crore.

Even chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are busy. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated several suburban railway projects worth nearly Rs 800 crore last week and is expected to inaugurate Nagpur Metro, worth Rs 8,680 crore, later this week along with PM Modi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated 211 projects through video conferencing from Chandigarh, worth Rs 4,000 crore.

Reacting to the flurry of inaugurations, Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted: "Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister's 'official' travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for General Elections?"