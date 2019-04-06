'PM Has Done Far Better, But On Andhra Special Status...': Jagan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy said PM Narendra Modi has shown a stronger will than any other PMs

Less than a week before the national elections begin, YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his 'report card' on the five years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, saying PM Modi has shown a stronger will than any other prime minister.

The YSR Congress chief said he may have done far better in the rest of the country, but in Andhra Pradesh he is portrayed as someone who betrayed the state by not giving it special category status to help the state stand on its own feet after the bifurcation in 2014 that led to the creation of Telangana.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) might be scoring well all over the country. Probably, he has exhibited a stronger will than any other prime minister. Maybe he has done far better. But as far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, he doesn't score well," Mr Reddy told NDTV.

"As far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned, he would be portrayed as someone who betrayed our state, as Rahul Gandhi is also projected," he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in March last year over financial support for Andhra Pradesh. Special category status would mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government develop industry and infrastructure.

"I would work with anybody, as long they give SCS (special category status) and what was promised on the floor of parliament," Mr Reddy said.

PM Modi has in the past criticised Mr Naidu of supressing facts over the demand for funds to develop Andhra Pradesh. In February, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh chief minister for "making a U-turn" on promises of development.



"Our government gave to Andhra Pradesh much more than what was mentioned in special status. CM of Andhra Pradesh acknowledged this package but took a U-turn as they failed to use the funds in the appropriate way and were not able to develop the state," PM Modi said at a rally in Guntur.

Andhra Pradesh will vote on April 11. Results will be out on May 23.

