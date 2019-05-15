Elections 2019: PM Modi To Address Rallies in Bengal, Bihar; Rahul Gandhi In Punjab-LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies today. (File)
With just days left for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal today. The four rallies will be held in Bihar's Paliganj, Jharkhand's Deoghar and Basirhat and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. Yesterday, party chief Amit Shah's first roadshow in Kolkata ended with violence and police lathicharge as party supporters clashed with students holding "Amit Shah Go Back" posters.
In Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will meet the family of the woman who was gang-raoed by five men in Alwar. The case has snowballed into a political issue in Rajasthan. He will then, travel to Punjab, where he will speak in Faridkot and Ludhiana, accompanied by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency, today evening. She will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Salempur.
Here are the live updates on today's election rallies and events:
"PM Modi Mocked Manmohan Singh, Now...": Rahul Gandhi In Punjab
"PM Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh, but after 5 years country is making fun of PM on unkept promises," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying as news agency PTI
Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien speaks out about Bengal violence
Today is the saddest press conference we have held... saddest for all of us to see the streets of Kolkata... there is anger and there is shock. The president of the BJP does what he does with his goons, who he hired from outside Bengal. What happened yesterday hurt the very ethos of Bengal... just look at the pictures... what else can I say
PM Modi makes reference to Sam Pitroda, says he mocked sentiments with 1984 comment
After the fifth phase of elections, two of the closest courtiers of the Naamdar family have started balloting on their side. Otherwise, they wouldn't dare to play the match without asking the captain. One of the gurus of Naamdar, mocked Sikhs ' sentiments by saying "hua toh hua".
How Can National Security Not Be An Issue, PM Modi Asks
"The Mahamilavatis say national security is not an issue. How can it not be one when so many common people lose their lives in terrorist attacks?" PM Modi said during his rally in Bihar's Paliganj today.
"The perpetrators ought to be finished the way we did, by chasing them to their hideouts," he said in reference to the Balakot air strikes.
Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel protest violence at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata yesterday
"My Last Opportunity To Seek Blessings For 2019": PM Modi in Bihar
This is my last public meeting today; last opportunity to seek blessings for 2019 Elections. Once again, I will bring a "Ganga of Vikas" to you.
Key points from Amit Shah's presser
Trinamool Congress workers vandalised the statue. It is a conspiracy It's by them to gain sympathy
This statue is in inside a room. All this happened at around 7:30 pm. Who had they keys? They were not BJP workers
The Election Commission has turned into a mute spectator. They should actively interevene. Nowhere in Bengal have historysheeters have been arrested
We don't fear Mamata Banerjee's FIR. I want to assure you (Mamata Banerjee) that BJP and People in Bengal will vote against you
Amit Shah addresses press conference, day after after Bengal violence
Election Commission to speak to West Bengal observers
Election Commission to hold a meeting with West Bengal observers on poll violence in the state at 11.30 am today video conferencing today
Assault On Shared Culture, Says Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala
Strongly condemn the desecration of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue by BJP goons in Bengal. He was not only an icon for Bengali people but for the entire country. This is an assault to our shared culture and identity. Power hungry Modiji has no respect for Indian cultures.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel on violence in Bengal
We condemn the destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue This insult to the people of Bengal by BJP will never be forgiven Greed for power will see the BJP dismantle every icon of Bengal, their legacy and the culture that they helped build.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on BJP delegation meeting Election Commission over violence at Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata