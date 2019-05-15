Elections 2019: PM Modi To Address Rallies in Bengal, Bihar; Rahul Gandhi In Punjab-LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four election rallies today. (File)

With just days left for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal today. The four rallies will be held in Bihar's Paliganj, Jharkhand's Deoghar and Basirhat and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. Yesterday, party chief Amit Shah's first roadshow in Kolkata ended with violence and police lathicharge as party supporters clashed with students holding "Amit Shah Go Back" posters.

In Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will meet the family of the woman who was gang-raoed by five men in Alwar. The case has snowballed into a political issue in Rajasthan. He will then, travel to Punjab, where he will speak in Faridkot and Ludhiana, accompanied by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency, today evening. She will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Salempur.

Here are the live updates on today's election rallies and events: