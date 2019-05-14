After Violence In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee-BJP War Of Words: 10 Facts

Amit Shah Kolkata Rally: The violence started Tuesday evening, first at the gates of Calcutta University

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah's first roadshow in Kolkata ended with violence, arson and a police lathicharge on Tuesday as the rallyists clashed with students holding "Amit Shah Go Back" posters. Mr Shah called it an attempt to "strangulate democracy". Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the violence was triggered by goons the BJP brought from outside Bengal. The "Save Republic rally" was a mega show complete with saffron balloons, BJP flags, and artistes dressed as Hanumans dancing to "Jai Shri Ram" beats, all showered by marigold petals. It was the first of its kind in Kolkata, which has witnessed hundreds of Left and Trinamool rallies.