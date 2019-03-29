PM Modi Makes Brief Stopover In Chhattisgarh On His Way To Odisha

PM Modi arrived at Jagdalpur airport around 10.30 am by a special aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief stopover at Jagdalpur airport in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, on his way to Odisha.

PM Modi arrived at Jagdalpur airport around 10.30 am by a special aircraft. He was there for a few minutes before proceeding to neighbouring Odisha, a local BJP leader said.

BJP leaders, including Bastar MP Dinesh Kashyap and former MLA Santosh Bafna, welcomed Modi at the airport.

The PM took stock of the preparation of Lok Sabha polls in Bastar, the only constituency that will go to polling in the state in the first phase on April 11, he said.

"The PM left for Jeypore in Koraput district of Odisha at around 10.40 am," he added.

On his return journey from Odisha, the PM will again land at the Jagdapur airport in the afternoon and after a brief break of about 10 minutes, he will leave for his destination, the BJP leader said.

