'Will Vote In A While', Says PM, Seeks Blessings From His Mother

General elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi seeks blessing from his mother before voting

Highlights "Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes": PM PM Narendra Modi will vote in Ahmedabad in the third phase Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah will also be on the ballot today

As the country woke up to the third phase of voting in the national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted asking people to come out in "record numbers" and cast their vote.

"Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

PM Modi met his mother and took her blessings in Gandhinagar. In a photo, he is seen with his hand folded and touching the feet of his mother, Heeraben Modi.

Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.



I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah will also be on the ballot today, besides a slew of heavyweights. More than 18 crore voters - nearly three times the population of the UK - in 13 states and two union territories, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.

Amit Shah tweeted this morning, "...May your one vote go towards the security, pride and respect of this country."

The 26 seats in Gujarat - all of which the BJP won in 2014 - and Kerala - whose 20 seats are a major base for the opposition Left and the Congress - are going to vote in this round. The BJP will be in trouble if it slips in Gujarat, the home turf of its two biggest leaders - PM Modi and Mr Shah.

The Congress and the Left, which are contesting the state separately, must stop an incursion by the BJP if they want to prevail ultimately on May 23 Results Day.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.