Pawan Kalyan Hits Out At Jaganmohan Reddy Over Candidate Choice

Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on Jaganmohan Reddy at a gathering

JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday alleged that those who funded yatras of the YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy were thrown on the road without a chance to contest the election.

Addressing a gathering at Kaikaluru, Pedana and Machilipatnam assembly segments of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Mr Kalyan came down heavily on Mr Reddy, alleging that the latter had exploited his supporters financially.

"The public had doubts whether I would contest the elections in 2019. However, the youth and supporters have influenced and inspired me to contest the election across the state," Mr Kalyan said.

On Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim of being "chief executive officer" of the state, Mr Kalyan has said that he would become servant of the people, promising that none of his welfare schemes would be named after him.

Mr Kalyan alleged the Telugu Desam Party had betrayed the Krishna district headquarters Machilipatnam without any initiative for its development.

"The TDP government ignored the Machilipatnam port during their five years'' rule. At least one month back, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had laid a stone for the Machilipatnam port construction and it is an election stunt," he added.

Exuding confidence of becoming the chief minister, the actor-turned-politician has promised promoting the Machilipatnam port without any disturbance to the local farmers.

