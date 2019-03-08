Narendra Modi Government Has Crossed 'Expiry Date': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of not protecting the security of the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused theNarendra Modi government of stealing the country's reserves and wondered how would it ensure the security of the nation when it could not protect files related to the Rafale deal.

Stating that there had been a 260 per cent rise in terror incidents in Kashmir during the present regime, Ms Banerjee said the BJP-led NDA government could not restore peace in the valley as it had crossed the "expiry date".

"After the elections, the new government at the Centre will bring peace and stability in Kashmir," she said.

Ms Banerjee was addressing a rally on the occasion of International Women's Day in Kolkata during which she kicked off her party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"You (Narendra Modi government) have stolen all the reserves and money of this country and is using it to fund your party. How will the government, which can't protect the Rafale files, protect the security of the country," she asked.