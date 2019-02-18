Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 'Modi Wave Hasn't Waned', BS Yeddyurappa Says

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, BJP is planning massive outreach programmes in Karnataka.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in May, BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa said today that Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has not faded and party hopes to win more than 22 seats in Karnataka. "Modi wave has not waned. There is no major agitation against his rule," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

On media reports that some Congress leaders in Karnataka were planning to join the ruling party, BS Yeddyurappa said he had no such knowledge but will wait for the developments.

The BJP leader also refused to comment on the controversial audiotape that supposedly contains a conversation between BS Yeddyurappa and the son of a Janata Dal (Secular) legislator.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently released the audio tape and later announced a probe by the Special Investigation Team, a move opposed by BJP which is demanding an assembly house committee inquiry or a judicial probe.

Asked about the party's election preparations, BS Yeddyurappa said they would launch the ''Modi Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra'' across all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, from February 21. PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will address public meetings during the programme.

Senior party leaders including former Chief Ministers SM Krishna, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar will also take part in the rallies. The party also has drawn up a series of other outreach programmes.

