Elections 2019-'Will Break Before Assembly Polls': Milind Deora On BJP-Sena Alliance

"I can guarantee that the alliance will dismantle," Milind Deora said. (File)

Mumbai Congress chief and South Mumbai candidate Milind Deora today said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will break before Assembly elections in Maharashtra, scheduled to be held later this year.

"Their alliance can break anytime. The Prime Minister did not mention Shiv Sena even once during his rally in Mumbai. I can guarantee that the alliance will dismantle before the Assembly elections in the state," he told news agency ANI.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging that Congress wanted to put financial burden on middle-class taxpayers.

"PM must first answer how much burden the BJP put on Mumbaikars. The middle class pays tax for Swachh Bharat. But after paying tax for five years, can we say Mumbai is cleaner now? Where is the money from the tax going?" he asked.

He also questioned the Prime Minister loss ogf jobs after demonetisation. "The Prime Minister must answer how many jobs were lost due to demonetisation. It was done by him, not Jawaharlal Lal Nehru."

On Friday, PM Modi had accused Congress and its leaders of insulting the middle class by allegedly calling them "selfish" and "greedy".

"Congress calls you (middle class) greedy and selfish. Is not this an insult to you? Look at their Dhakosla Patra. They have not mentioned anything about the middle class. Congress wants to burden the middle class with taxes to protect the political capital of a family," PM Modi had said in Mumbai

Mr Deora also questioned the Prime Minister on national security and said that he would not have politicised armed forces, had he been serious about national security.

"If he is honest about national security, why is he politicising the armed forces? Pragya Thakur spoke against martyr Hemant Karkare ji. Why her ticket was not revoked?" the Congress leader asked.

Polling in Mumbai will be held on April 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.