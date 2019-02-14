Mayawati Blasts Congress Again, Delivers Message In Alliance Season

Mayawati has compared the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh with that of the BJP in UP.

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today ripped into the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh - where her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is the ruling party's ally - over a recent incident of accused in cow slaughter being charged under the National Security Act. She compared the Congress government with that of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and questioned, "what's the difference?"

Mayawati's significantly sharper attack on the Congress comes in the middle of alliance moves between various parties who want to team up and take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the national election due by May.

"The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh like BJP slapped atrocious NSA (National Security Act) against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP government booked 14 Aligarh Muslim University students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror and condemnable. People should decide what is difference between the Congress and BJP government," Mayawati said.

The BSP chief and former UP chief minister was referring to the arrest of three persons in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh government under the National Security Act (NSA).As for the Aligarh incident, sedition charges against 14 students for raising anti-India slogans during an alleged assault on BJP workers has sparked outrage among opposition parties and also on social media.

Mayawati reluctantly extended her party's support in December to help the Congress touch majority after polls in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP lost power after three terms. However, since then ties have been tumbling downhill. Last month, Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the national election, leaving Congress out of the equation.

While announcing the gathbandhan (alliance) to the media, Mayawati had said that she didn't see any "benefit in any tie-up with the Congress as its votes are not transferable".

Though Mayawati made her view clear, Akhilesh Yadav said little against the Congress at that press conference. Reports suggest that the Congress has reached out to Akhilesh Yadav for a tacit understanding on seats. Mayawati, the senior partner in the BSP-Samajwadi alliance, is said to be aware of these reports and is seen to have sent out a clear message with her comments today.