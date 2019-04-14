This Temple In UP Is Considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's Lucky Charm

Devotees claim the temple changed the fate of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav

To win elections politicians leave nothing to chance. There are many religious places as well which are known for their importance in politics. Maa Kaila Devi Mandir in Sambhal district is one such place.

The temple has a special significance for the people coming from the Yadav community as she is their family deity. Irrespective of their political parties, politicians throng to this temple to perform rituals, especially those hailing from the Yadav community.

Devotees claim the temple changed the fate of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and that is why the family has deep faith in the powers of the Devi.

When seen from a political angle, it is apparent that the parties keep caste equations in mind while visiting the temple.

The whole area is dominated by the Yadav community, making the area important during election season.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, saw voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for eight seats. The polling for other seats will be held in the remaining six phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.