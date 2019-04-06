PM Modi Campaigns In Odisha, Rahul Gandhi In Uttarakhand; Priyanka Gandhi In UP: Live Updates

With just days left before the model code for Lok Sabha polls kicks in, the BJP and Congress camps are making all efforts to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Odisha, where he will address two rallies. From Odisha, PM Modi will fly to Chhattisgarh and end the day with a public meeting in Maharashtra.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has three rallies lined up in Uttarakhand today. The Congress chief will begin the day with a public meeting in at G.I.N.T.I Ground around 11 am.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will hold a roadshow in Fatehpur today. Later in the day, Ms Vadra is expected to join her brother Rahul Gandhi at his rallies in Uttarakhand.

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will file nomination for Kannauj . Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Lok Sabha Election-related news: