PM Modi Campaigns In Odisha, Rahul Gandhi In Uttarakhand; Priyanka Gandhi In UP: Live Updates

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 06, 2019 11:28 IST
With just days left before the model code for Lok Sabha polls kicks in, the BJP and Congress camps are making all efforts to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Odisha, where he will address two rallies. From Odisha, PM Modi will fly to Chhattisgarh and end the day with a public meeting in Maharashtra.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has three rallies lined up in Uttarakhand today. The Congress chief will begin the day with a public meeting in at G.I.N.T.I Ground around 11 am.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will hold a roadshow in Fatehpur today. Later in the day, Ms Vadra is expected to join her brother Rahul Gandhi at his rallies in Uttarakhand. 

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will file nomination for Kannauj . Uttar Pradesh will see a seven phased polling, from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Lok Sabha Election-related news:


Apr 06, 2019
11:28 (IST)
Apr 06, 2019
11:23 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to address three rallies jointly in the Western part of the state, along with Uttar Pradesh West in charge Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress trio will hold rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts, where polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11. Since campaigning will end on April 9, the party has planned a mega show on April 8 where its recently-announced NYAY scheme and issues of women''s safety and sugarcane farmers will be highlighted, party sources said.
Apr 06, 2019
10:58 (IST)
Apr 06, 2019
10:57 (IST)
Apr 06, 2019
10:57 (IST)
Apr 06, 2019
10:56 (IST)
From Odisha, PM Modi will fly to Chhattisgarh and end the day with a public meeting in Maharashtra.

While PM Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Odisha, his party chief, Amit Shah, would attend the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Polsara and Bargarh on Sunday, the party sources said.

Apr 06, 2019
10:55 (IST)
