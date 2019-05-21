Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: Opposition Parties To Meet Election Commission Today

The opposition parties will meet the Election Commission this afternoon.

Two days after the exit polls predicted an easy win for the ruling BJP, representatives of 21 opposition parties will meet the Election Commission today to flag their concerns about Electronic Voting Machines and the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Trail Machines).

An aggregate of 13 exit polls on Sunday indicated that the broad national coalition against the BJP will win no more than 122 seats. While most opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have dismissed the exit polls, many of them have also suggested manipulation of the voting machines. Mamata Banerjee had said such exit polls were cue to "manipulate or replace thousands of EVMS".

On Monday, Chandrababu Naidu had said the Election Commission should establish transparency and accountability.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019