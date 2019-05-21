'MLAs Being Lured With Money, Posts': Kamal Nath's Claim After BJP Letter

Kamal Nath exuded confidence on his party's lawmakers (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has claimed that ten of his party's lawmakers are getting phone calls with offers of money and posts to switch over to the BJP. His remark came after the BJP wrote to the Governor on Monday claiming Kamal Nath was running a minority government. The party has demanded a floor test in the assembly.

"At least 10 MLAs told me that they are getting phone calls and are being lured with money and posts," Chief Minister Kamal Nath was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He exuded confidence on his party's lawmakers.

"I have full confidence in Congress MLAs and parties supporting us. BJP is doing it to boost the morale of its workers. I have no problem," he added.

In the assembly polls conducted last year, the Congress won 114 of the state's 230 seats, where majority mark is at 116. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, which has two lawmakers, and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party which has one, are supporting the Congress. The BJP has 109 seats.

"We will not try to dislodge the government but the Congress is a divided house.They are in minority and even the minority is divided... Scindia has gone outside the country even before the last phase," the BJP's former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh told NDTV.

Kamal Nath on Monday said he was ready for a floor test.

"They (the BJP) have been trying this since Day One... we have proved majority at least four times in the last five months. They want to do it again, we have no problem. They'll try their best to disturb present government to save themselves from getting exposed," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The BJP's letter had come a day after the exit polls predicted doom for the party in Madhya Pradesh. Poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, have said that the BJP would bring 23 of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019