General Election 2019: Nitin Gadkari-RSS Meeting Creates Buzz A Day After Exit Polls

The exit polls were reportedly discussed when Bhaiyaji Joshi met Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

A meeting between RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari generated much buzz on Monday, a day after exit polls predicted absolute majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the national election.

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday. According to the poll of polls, the NDA will win more than 300 of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress and its allies are projected to win 122 and non-aligned parties, 114.

Sources close to Nitin Gadkari called his meeting with the RSS leader "a courtesy call" in the context of the exit polls. Nitin Gadkari's role in the next government was discussed, the sources said, adding that the minister had been assured of an "important role" as he is close to the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was also present in the two-hour meeting, told reporters that the leaders discussed a government scheme.

Nitin Gadkari, speaking at the launch of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said exit polls are not the "final decision" but indicate that the BJP will once again come to power riding on the development work done by the NDA government.

"Exit polls are not the final decision, but are indications. But, by and large, what comes out in the exit polls also reflects in the results," Mr Gadkari said in response to a question.

The Union Minister, who has made headlines with several comments seen to be critical of the leadership, again fielded questions on whether he was in the prime ministerial race. "I have clarified it around 20 to 50 times. We fought the elections under the leadership of Modiji and he will certainly become the prime minister again."

"The people of the country are once again supporting the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by us in the last five years. And the exit polls are an indication," he said.

