Jagan Reddy Meets KCR And Son, Says They Are 'Great Friends'

Elections 2019: TRS chief KCR has decided to hold talks with YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy

In the middle of "gatbandhan" politics as parties prepare for the national election, Andhra Pradesh leader Jaganmohan Reddy's meeting with Telangana's ruling TRS today has drawn attention.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR and his son KT Rama Rao (aka KTR) are meeting Jaganmohan Reddy in Hyderabad to invite his YSR Congress party to join a non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front.

Jaganmohan Reddy is the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh assembly.

This is the first direct talks between the leaders of two parties since KCR floated the idea of a front as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and the Congress.

KCR, the chief of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, has already held talks with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Janata Dal (United) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and DMK leader MK Stalin.

After taking over as the chief minister for a second straight term after his party's election victory in last month's elections, KCR has amped up his efforts towards a Federal Front for the national polls due by May.

The TRS father-son duo is also likely to discuss with Jagan the possibility of working together in Andhra Pradesh to defeat a common enemy - Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Jagan, who recently completed a 3,650-km foot march in Andhra Pradesh, told NDTV that he looks upon KCR and his party as "great friends" of Andhra Pradesh.

KCR had last month talked about "returning the gift" after the Andhra chief minister campaigned extensively for the elections in neighbouring Telangana.

The Congress-Naidu alliance failed to make an impact in Telangana and KCR was re-elected after his party won 88 seats in the 119-memer assembly. The Congress won 19 seats.