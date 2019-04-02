Is It Not Congress And BJP Who Ruled The Country For Long: KCR

KCR alleges he is being threatened by political rivals when he is speaking for the country.

Hitting out at the Congress and the BJP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday alleged that the two parties spoke as if someone else is responsible for the problems in the country though it was they who ruled the country for the longest period.

"You are listening (to) Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi... One says you are ''chor'' (thief).Other says, no, I am not...Why are they fighting...we have to get confused. There is a trick. Who ruled this country? It is Congress and BJP," Mr Rao, who is also president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, said.

"Did anyone else rule? For short time, others were there. They (Congress and BJP) did not let them live. Five-six years... Congress, BJP ruled the country overall. As if someone else ruled the country, as if someone else is responsible, they indulge in war of words and we have to vote for one of them like buffoons," he said, addressing a election meeting at Godavarikhani.

What change would come if people voted out PM Modi and elected Mr Gandhi, Mr Rao asked. Only the names of schemes change from being Deendayal Upadhyaya (BJP ideologue) to Jawaharlal Nehru, he claimed.

Mr Rao alleged he was being threatened by political rivals when he is speaking for the country. Observing that separate Telangana became a reality as he took up the cause, with people supporting it, Mr Rao claimed that a change also needed to come in the country.

"There is wealth in this country. Resources given by God are there. But those who do not have the intelligence to use them, are ruling this country," he said.

Referring to the attack on him by PM Modi at a public meeting in Telangana recently that he consulted astrologers, he asked "is it what those running the country should speak."

"What should those running the country speak? What are the problems of poverty, agriculture, farmers, workers, their problems, how can they be solved; should they apply their mind to it or engage in war of words...," he said.

Claiming that neither the Congress nor the BJP was going to get majority on their own as per his information, he said "It is an alliance of regional parties who will rule the country."

That is why he asked people to make the TRS win 16 Lok Sabha seats so that he can fight for the country's good to the best of his ability.

