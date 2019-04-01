'KCR's Car Is Bekaar, Being Steered By Owaisis': PM Modi's Attack

The poll symbol of KCR's party, the TRS, is a car (File Photo)

Describing AIMIM as a ''speed breaker to the city's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said there is need to ''wake up'' the Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government on its tie up with AIMIM.

He also alleged that while car, the poll symbol of TRS is with KCR, AIMIM holds the steering.

"In the last five years, development can be seen on only one side of Musi river, while on the other side of Hyderabad, the situation is as it was earlier. The central government wants to speed up Hyderabad's infrastructure development and Metro (rail) network in Old City also, but there is a big speed breaker in the form of Majlis (AIMIM)," PM Modi said in a poll meeting.

Without naming the Owaisi brothers who are critical of PM Modi, the Prime Minister said they don't know the ''language of development'' and only target him (Modi) day and night.

"This Chowkidaar does not allow them to sleep at night," he claimed.

Alleging that KCR focuses only on the development of his family members, PM Modi said the BJP government is committed to the overall development of the state.

Citing the Ramagudam Fertiliser Plant, Defense project and National Investment Manufacturing Zone, he said the centre is implementing projects worth over Rs 35,000 crore in the state.

Referring to criticism by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother on the issue of BJPs stand on triple talaq, PM Modi appealed to victims of the practice to cooperate with the government for their guaranteed security.

"With such an association (AIMIM), TRS's car becomes bekar (useless)... it is natural. The association (between TRS and AIMIM) is six years old and their habits have come to TRS. Just imagine, though KCR is riding the car, the steering is in Majliss hand. He (KCR) claimed the same thing (tie up with MIM) and hence there is a need to wake up this Government," he said.

KCR has been advocating a non-Congress and non-BJP government at the centre, claiming that both the parties failed to meet the people's expectations.

He has described AIMIM as TRS's friendly party.

