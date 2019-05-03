"I'm A Mother": Priyanka Gandhi's Counter At Smriti Irani's Attack On Children Video

Priyanka Gandhi is seen clamping her mouth in shock as the children use an expletive for PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attacked by Smriti Irani over a viral video in which children abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her presence, retorted angrily on Friday: "I am a mother, how can I instill wrong values?"

The Congress leader has been served notice by the national child rights protection body over the video and has been attacked by several BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, who is the BJP candidate from her brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi. "Cultured families should keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi," said the Union Minister on Thursday, calling the video "uncouth to the core".

"I am a mother, I will not teach anything wrong. I spent my life raising children, I didn't even get into politics all this time because I was looking after my children...so will I teach wrong values," Priyanka Gandhi said, speaking to NDTV at Raebareli, where she is campaigning for her mother Sonia Gandhi.

In the video taken in Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi is seen smiling as a group of children shout slogans like "Chowkidar Chor Hai". When the children use an abusive word for PM Modi, the Congress leader is seen reacting with shock and then saying: "Not this one. It is not nice. Be good children." The children then switch to: "Rahul Gandhi zindabad."

The last bit is not in the video that was posted along with Smriti Irani's tweet. The "edited" video stops at the children shouting the abusive phrase and Priyanka Gandhi clamping her mouth in shock.

"That video is very clear. If you see from the beginning to end, you will see that there were some children on the road, they were slogan-shouting. I got off the car, greeted them, spoke to them. When I felt that they are shouting unseemly slogans, then I stopped them. And I said don't say such things, say nice ones, so they shouted Rahul Gandhi zindabad, and I moved on. If you cut the video short and show only half of it then what can I do," Priyanka Gandhi said.

