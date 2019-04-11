Approved NaMo TV Logo Not Content: Delhi Poll Body To Election Commission

The BJP has said that NaMo TV is part of NaMo app.

Delhi Chief Electoral office had approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said is a part of NaMo app owned by it, but did not "certify" the content since it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

Yesterday, the Election Commission had asked the CEO's office to inform whether the political contents were at any time cleared by the certification committee.

The BJP has said that NaMo TV is part of NaMo app, which is a digital property owned and run by it, according to the party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya.

In its reply to the Election Commission, the CEO office said they had received a request from the BJP to pre-certify the content.

"The Delhi poll body approved the logo of NaMo TV but the content that was submitted for certification had old speeches of the prime minister and it was felt that since they have already been aired, they did not require pre-certification," an official, privy to the development, said.

The reply of the Delhi CEO office is centred around these points, he said, adding the decision on NaMo TV by the EC is expected on Thursday.

Last week, the poll panel had issued a notice seeking a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In its response, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is learnt to have responded that the NaMo TV is an advertisement platform launched by DTH service providers which does not require government nod.

The ministry is also learnt to have said that NaMo TV is not a regular channel and it does not figure in the official list of approved channels of the I&B Ministry.

As per the existing norms, no approval is required from the ministry to run such advertising platforms, the I&B ministry is learnt to have told the poll panel.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.