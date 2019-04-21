NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
General Election 2019: Congress Fields Bhupinder Singh Hooda From Haryana's Sonipat For Polls

The latest list of candidates was announced by party's General Secretary in charge Central Election Committee, Mukul Wasnik.

Updated: April 21, 2019 22:30 IST
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will contest from Sonipat


New Delhi: 

The Congress on Sunday announced the name of five Lok Sabha candidates in Haryana including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who will contest from Sonipat.

It has named former minister Nirmal Singh from Kurukshetra. Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal was the Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014 but he lost the last Lok Sabha election to BJP's Raj Kumar Saini.

Bhavya Bishnoi, son of former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, will fight from Hisar while Kuldeep Sharma will contest election from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana from Faridabad.



