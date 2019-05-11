'Mayawati Is A National Icon...': Rahul Gandhi Speaks To NDTV's Ravish Kumar - Highlights

Rahul Gandhi spoke to NDTV's Ravish Kumar about poll issues and PM Modi.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to NDTV's Ravish Kumar this afternoon and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "personal hatred" against him. On a question if he is ready to become the prime minister of the country, he said: "I will do whatever the people want."

He repeated his slogan: "Chowkidar chor hai" and said Congress has held numerous press conferences on Rafale issue to "highlight the corruption".

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's interview to NDTV:

"Wherever I travel, people are scared everywhere. They say a force is trying to control the country.," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told NDTV.

"1984 is a tragedy. Whoever committed violence should be punished. There's no debate on 1984," Rahul Gandhi said today after a controversy broke out over party's overseas chief Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" remark.

"We will protect every citizen in this country. Gandhi ji said even the last man in the line should be helped. Even if an RSS member is attacked, we will protect him," he said.

"PM Modi ignored the intelligence of the RBI and announced notes ban," he said attacking the prime minister.

"PM Modi has personal hatred against me," Congress chief said.

"Narendra Modi's time is over.... I want to become the voice of people," he told NDTV's Ravish Kumar.

"I have an MPhil," Rahul Gandhi said on controversy about his educational qualifications.

