"By-Poll Win Will Be Her Birthday Gift": Abhay Chautala Meets Mayawati

Abhay Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.

All India | | Updated: January 17, 2019 00:25 IST
The two parties have an electoral tie-up in Haryana.


New Delhi: 

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Wednesday met BSP supremo Mayawati in Delhi to discuss poll strategy for the Jind Assembly bypoll and the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a statement issued by the INLD, Mr Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.

The two parties have an electoral tie-up in Haryana and would together contest the Lok Sabha and the next assembly polls together.

Mr Chautala said in the statement that the bypoll win will be the real birthday gift for Mayawati. Her birthday was on Tuesday.

It is believed that during the week, Mayawati could meet Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Jogi.

Abhay ChautalaMayawatiLok Sabha

