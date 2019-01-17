'By-Poll Win Will Be Her Birthday Gift': Abhay Chautala Meets Mayawati

The two parties have an electoral tie-up in Haryana.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Wednesday met BSP supremo Mayawati in Delhi to discuss poll strategy for the Jind Assembly bypoll and the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a statement issued by the INLD, Mr Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.

The two parties have an electoral tie-up in Haryana and would together contest the Lok Sabha and the next assembly polls together.

A woman of steel, who stood as a shield for the downtrodden. An inspiration, an icon, a change-maker!

On her 63rd birthday, wishing Mayawati Ji a long, fulfilling life with many more laurels coming her way. pic.twitter.com/gHwMdR9WMV — Abhay Singh Chautala (@AbhaySChautala) January 16, 2019

Mr Chautala said in the statement that the bypoll win will be the real birthday gift for Mayawati. Her birthday was on Tuesday.

It is believed that during the week, Mayawati could meet Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Jogi.