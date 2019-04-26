BJP's Anurag Thakur Declares Rs 5 Crore Assets, Files Election Papers

General elections 2019: BJP's Anurag Thakur filed his nomination from Hamirpur in Himachal

Anurag Thakur, the BJP's three-time parliamentarian from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday filed his nomination and declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5.54 crore.

In his affidavit, Mr Thakur said he and his wife Sheffali Thakur have self-acquired assets of Rs 4,96,70,616 and Rs 57,71,330, respectively.

Mr Thakur, son of two-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, has a loan of Rs 10,185,114, while his wife owns gems and jewellery worth Rs 22.08 lakh.

The parliamentarian and his wife have insurance policies worth Rs 16,78,493 and Rs 3,13,154, respectively. The couple also owns foreign-made pistols. While Mr Thakur has a Walther worth Rs 3.25 lakh, his wife has a FN Browning pistol costing Rs 2.50 lakh.

Before filing his nomination, Mr Thakur held a roadshow in the city, and prayed at a temple in nearby Samirpur.

Mr Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and senior party leaders. "As a Member of Parliament, I have done my best to not just raise the issues of my constituency and my state, but also bring some great infrastructure projects to my people," he said.

"The support of the people was why we could bring AIIMS in Bilaspur, Central University in Dehra, five Kendriya Vidyalayas, PGI Satellite Centre and Mother and Child Care center in Una and a Medical College in Hamirpur," the Lok Sabha member said.

The Congress has fielded five-time legislator Ram Lal Thakur from Hamirpur, a seat the party has won only once in 30 years.

Ram Lal Thakur has represented the state in kabaddi six times at the national-level and was also the captain of the team thrice. Hamirpur votes in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.