Elections 2019-BJP Moves To Double Digits - Up From 2 - In Bengal: Poll Of Polls

BJP is expected to win more than a dozen seats despite Mamata Banerjee's spirited fight.

Despite Mamata Banerjee's spirited fight, the BJP is expected to win more than a dozen of the state's 42 seats, says the poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls. The Chief Minister dismissed the predictions, saying: "I don't trust Exit Poll gossip."

The poll of poll predicts that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool will win 24 seats and the Congress and the Left, two each.

"The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) through this gossip. I appeal to all opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," the Chief Minister posted.

In 2014, the BJP had won just two seats in the state. Since then, the party has campaigned hard to make inroads into what appeared to be an unbreachable fortress of the Trinamool.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah addressed the maximum number of rallies in Bengal and voting here was the most violent, with street clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers in every round of voting.

Over the past two years, the BJP's efforts on the ground saw multiple confrontations with the state government, especially over rallies and marches held on religious events, and chants of "Jai Shri Ram" competing with the traditional "Ma Durga".

If the poll of polls has predicted accurately, the BJP is expected to dial up its campaign to take Bengal in the 2021 assembly polls.

For Mamata Banerjee, it will be a lone battle; the only two other parties in Bengal, the Congress and the Left, have almost negligible presence in the state.

The Trinamool chief is accused by her critics of inviting trouble with her minority appeasement policies and with her poor control over unruly elements in her party, who were accused of poll violence and rigging.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.