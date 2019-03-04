BJP-AIADMK-PMK Alliance To Hold Grand Meet In Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal claimed that the "strong" alliance will work to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that a grand meeting of NDA parties -- BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) -- will be held in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district on Wednesday where several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will share the stage.

"We are confident that the people of India and Tamil Nadu will give a strong and decisive mandate that will make a strong government in the country and ensure all-round development," the minister said.

Asserting that the country is facing various challenges, particularly from terrorism, Mr Goyal said that a strong and stable government is needed that will be led by a strong leader.

"Today, Prime Minister Modi is the one leader who can keep the country safe and protect our unity and integrity," he added.

Slamming the Opposition's allegations of showing "proof" of the air strikes carried out at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan, Mr Goyal said, "It is shameful that the Opposition is raising questions about our airstrikes. It is an insult to our armed forces who are willing to lay down their lives to protect us."

On February 19, the AIADMK formally joined the NDA. The BJP will contest five out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The party will also support the AIADMK in the by-polls which will happen for 21 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The PMK, led by S Ramadoss, will support the BJP-AIADMK front in the state in the General elections.

The party, which has a strong vote base in northern Tamil Nadu, especially among the OBC Vanniyar community, will contest on six Lok Sabha seats and will be given one Rajya Sabha seat.

Another regional party named Puthiya Tamilagam joined the BJP-AIADMK alliance last week.