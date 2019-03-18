Asaduddin Owaisi Has Assets Worth Rs 13 Crores, Owns No Car

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi filed nomination for Lok Sabha elections today.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, who filed his nomination for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency today, declared assets worth over Rs 13 crore.

His movable assets are Rs 1.67 crore and immovable assets are to the tune of more than Rs 12 crore. He does not own a car, according to the affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination. Mr Owaisi's wife owns movable assets worth Rs 10.40 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 3.75 crore.

Mr Owaisi, who is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term, also declared that his liabilities stand at Rs 9.30 crore, including a Rs 5 crore-loan taken from younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. His income during 2017-18 was Rs 10 lakh, down from Rs 13.33 lakh in the previous year.

He has an NP Bore .22 pistol and a rifle worth Rs 1 lakh each.

The 49-year-old leader owns no agricultural or non-agricultural land or commercial building. His residential buildings include a house at Shastripuram, where he lives. He owns another house worth Rs 60 lakh. He also has a share in an apartment in New Delhi.

The declaration also mentions that there are five criminal cases pending against him with charges framed in respect to one case. He declared that he was not convicted for any criminal offence.

