As Clock Strikes 7, Leaders Tweet Asking People To Vote In Large Numbers

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Elections are being held in 18 states and 2 Union Territories

As the clock stuck 7 this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first leaders who tweeted to encourage people to come out and vote in large numbers.

"2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," PM Modi tweeted.

At a rally in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday, PM Modi had put out a direct appeal to "my first-time voters", asking millennials to choose the BJP while referring to his key campaign themes.

Amit Shah tweeted, "Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government."

"To continue the pace of development in our North-eastern states, I appeal our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to come out and vote in large numbers," said Amit Shah.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also asked voters to come out in large numbers.

"Today is a big day when the polling process begins for 91 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of General Election 2019. I urge all the voters to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in huge numbers," Mr Singh said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted: "It's 7 am here in Arunachal Pradesh. Voting begins for both Lok Sabha and Assembly election 2019. I appeal everyone to come out and excercise your voting rights along with rest of the nation."

The Congress tweeted:

Today you decide

Love over hate

Jobs over pakoda

Policies over propoganda

One nation over division

Vote for Congress, Vote for you.

The seven-phase national election is the culmination of months of intense political battle: 91 seats in 18 states and two Union Territories vote today. The last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

