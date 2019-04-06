Amit Shah Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Hatred' Comment

BJP president Amit Shah took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on hatred (File Photo)

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on hatred, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress chief now sees the entire humankind as full of hate, except himself.

Shortly after his interaction with students in Pune, Mr Gandhi said he loves everybody, including those "temporarily blinded by hatred".

"Hatred is cowardice. I don't care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward. I will not hide behind hate and anger. I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Taking a dig at Mr Gandhi, Mr Shah tagged his tweet and said: "Fine example of arrogance and delusion! Now he sees the entire humankind as full of hate, except himself of course. Get well soon Yuvraj!"

