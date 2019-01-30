Live Updates: Amit Shah Addresses Meet In UP Day After West Bengal Rally

New Delhi:
Amit Shah addresses a public meet in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
BJP President Amit Shah today addressed a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The meeting comes a day after Amit Shah's rally at Kanthi, a West Bengal town that turned into a battlefield on Tuesday with buses being stoned, motorcycles set on fire and Trinamool Congress offices attacked. A huge police force was deployed to try and bring the situation under control late in the evening. The Trinamool and BJP are blaming each other for the violence. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Gujarat's Surat.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Amit Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh:
In Kanpur, Amit Shah said the BJP has ensured development for all. "This government is not of any one caste. Because of casteism, the smaller and backward castes don't see any development. But the BJP has ensured development for all," he said, even as 10 per cent reservation has been allowed for the poor in the general category.
In Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited demonetisation for bringing down prices of houses and making them affordable for youth. "In four years of our rule, we constructed 1.30 crore houses while the UPA in their tenure built 25 lakh houses," PM Modi claimed in Surat.
Amit Shah also targeted the alliance of former enemies Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. "Have you not seen the goondagardi in the rule of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party? It is to Yogi's (Adityanath) credit that goons are going around with placards asking to be arrested," he said.
BJP president Amit Shah today slammed the proposed opposition alliance. "This gathbandhan is an alliance of convenience. An alliance to stop the progress of UP for personal gains. It is an alliance of jaativaad (caste politics). They don't want your benefit. They only want their personal gains. Be wise to it," Mr Shah said.