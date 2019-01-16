Ajit Jogi Meets Mayawati On Her Birthday, Lok Sabha Election In Agenda

Mayawati and and Ajit Jogi had tied up for the recently-held assembly polls in Chhattisgarh (File Photo)

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh leader Ajit Jogi on Tuesday met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on her birthday.

Sources in the BSP said the two leaders discussed political strategy ahead of Lok Sabha elections due this summer.

Ajit Jogi, who is undergoing treatment in the national capital, also wished Mayawati on her birthday.

The BSP and Ajit Jogi's outfit had tied up for the recently-held assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and had won two and five seats respectively in the 90-member assembly.

Both the parties now plan to contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.