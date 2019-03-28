Ahead Of Elections, Samajwadi Party Announces 5 More Candidates For UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from Azamgarh. (File)

With just two weeks left for the national elections, The Samajwadi Party today named five more candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Nasir Qureshi will contest from Moradabad, Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Bareilly, Puja Pal from Unnao, Shyam Sundar Singh Yadav from Jhansi and Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha from Kushinagar parliamentary seat, a senior party leader said.

So far the party has announced the names of 27 candidates in the 37 seats it is contesting in alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The SP has fielded party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, his cousin Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, and senior party leader Azam Khan from Rampur.

According to the seat-sharing formula, the SP is contesting from 37 seats, BSP from 38 seats and the RLD from three seats in the state. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has left two seats for the Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

