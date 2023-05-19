'Would Be Easy To Defeat BJP If...': Prakash Ambedkar On Opposition Unity

"The defeat of the BJP is dependent on an alliance," said Prakash Ambedkar (File)

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated if an alliance of like-minded parties is formed for which leaders would have to set aside their "egos".

He was speaking on a query on Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's reported statement about the grand old party seeking to fight polls in the state alone.

"As per the present situation, the defeat of the BJP is dependent on an alliance. It would be easy to defeat the BJP if leaders set aside their egos and parties show a big heart," Prakash Ambedkar said.

Queried about VBA's entry into the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, he said this factor had been placed before Uddhav Thackeray.

He said his party had identified some seats and the only question left was with which alliance he would fight upcoming polls.

