Lok Sabha Results 2024: Shivraj Chouhan Wins From Vidisha In Madhya Pradesh By Over 8 Lakh Votes

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday won from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh by a whopping 8,21,408 votes, defeating his nearest Congress rival.

The former MP chief minister polled 11,16,460 votes while Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma, a two-time parliamentarian, managed to get 2,95,052 votes.

This was Mr Chouhan's sixth victory from Vidisha, once represented by BJP stalwarts like former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991), Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014) and newspaper baron Ramnath Goenka (1971).

"I would like to thank the people who enabled BJP to win with more than 8.20 lakh votes. This is a reflection of people's faith in prime minister Narendra Modi. The people have given us immense love. The people give love to those who serve them," Mr Chouhan told PTI.

The former CM, who is currently the MLA from Budhni in Sehore district, also said that under Modi's leadership, he will transform Vidisha into an ideal parliamentary constituency.

