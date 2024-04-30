'Ran Out Of Patience': Amethi Congress Wants Candidate Announced, ASAP

The Amethi unit of Congress, tired of waiting for the announcement of a candidate, is holding a protest at the Uttar Pradesh constituency that has enjoyed VIP status for decades. Slogans of "Amethi mange Gandhi parivar" were raised by Congress workers sitting on a protest outside the party office today.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the two prestige seats -- Amethi and Raebareli. Elections in Amethi -- held once by Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi and before that, his brother Sanjay Gandhi -- is due on May 20, the fifth phase. Just four days are left for filing of nomination.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi, a three-time MP from Amethi, lost the constituency to the BJP's Union minister Smriti Irani. Ms Irani filed her nomination from the constituency yesterday, expressing confidence about a second consecutive term.

The Congress, though, has been unable to decide on a candidate for either seat. Rahul Gandhi has already contested from Kerala's Wayanad, which sent him to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

There was hope that the party would pick a candidate once the election in Kerala is over, but there has been little progress on that front over the last four days.

Sources in the party said a decision could be taken in another day or two.