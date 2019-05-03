'Shehzadi': Yogi Adityanath Jabs Priyanka Gandhi Over PM Video

Yogi Adityanath is the BJP's star campaigner in the Lok Sabha Election (File)

Yogi Adityanath, the BJP stalwart, slammed Congress's newly minted general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a widely circulated video in which children used abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her presence. He referred to her as the "shehzadi" or princess of the Congress, accusing she was teaching children to abuse.

"In the age when the children need to be taught virtues, the ''shehzadi'' (princess) of the Congress is teaching them abuses. This is the real character of the Congress," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress's in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was campaigning in family stronghold Amethi -- her brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency-- when a group of children raised slogans before her. "Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai," said the children, reciting Rahul Gandhi's catchphrase this election season to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

Priyanka Gandhi looked on, amused, even nodding approvingly until the children let out an expletive for PM Modi. The Congress leader, her eyes widened, stopped them, saying: "Yeh wala nahin. Accha nahin lagega. Acche bachche bano (Not this one. It is not nice. Be good children)."

The video triggered a controversy, with Union Minister Smriti Irani had taken a jibe at her. "Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone????"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quick to issue a clarification.

"I'm sorry but I stopped children from saying slogans which I thought were not correct about the Prime Minister," Priyanka Gandhi had told NDTV.

On Friday, she said, "I am a mother, how can I instill wrong values?"

The Congress leader has been served notice by the national child rights protection body over the video and has been attacked by several BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, who is the BJP candidate from her brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi.

The BJP and its leadership has been accusing the Congress of practicing dynastic politics as many party presidents have come from the Nehru-Gandhi family. PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah have called Congress President Rahul Gandhi a "shehzada" or prince on many occasions.

