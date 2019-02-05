Yogi Adityanath Won't Win Election From Uttar Pradesh: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee was responding to a question regarding Adityanath's public address in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of abetting lynchings and claiming that the saffron party leader will fail to win another election in his state.

She was responding to a question regarding Adityanath's public address in Bengal's Purulia, after the state government denied him permission to land his chopper for a rally in Bengal's South Dinajpur on Sunday.

Following this, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster addressed two rallies over the phone on Sunday and entered the state by road on Tuesday.

His second address at a meeting in Bankura district on Tuesday was cancelled, BJP sources said.

"So many people have been killed, even policemen were murdered. How many people have been lynched in Uttar Pradesh? Let him take care of UP first," Banerjee said.

"If he fights the election from a UP seat now, he will lose. He has no place in UP, which is why he is coming to Bengal. Let him come," she said.