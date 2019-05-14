Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'Shows Off' Her Punjabi At Bathinda Rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked PM Modi at the rally (File)

A day after stumping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters with impromptu handshakes in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the new Congress general secretary, attempted to charm a crowd in Punjab as she spoke a few lines in Punjabi language at a rally. The crowd's loud cheer implied her move was an instant hit.

"I am happy to be here. My husband is a Punjabi," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her speech in Hindi, quickly switching to Punjabi.

"They have faced difficulties with a smile. I salute Punjabis and their land," she added.

The leader smiled gleefully as she waited for the noise from the crowd to die down.

"Now, I have showed off my Punjabi, the rest of my speech will be in Hindi," she added, before launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Whether there is a storm or whether it is cloudy, (PM Modi's) reality is on the country's radar," the Congress general secretary said while campaigning in Punjab for the last round of voting in the national election on May 19.

PM Modi only believed in propaganda and big promises, said Priyanka Gandhi, addressing a rally in Bathinda. "If you listen to him, it will seem like no work was done in 60 years. Everything happened only in the last five years."

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was campaigning in Madhya Pradesh when her convoy passed by a group that was chanting "Modi, Modi". The leader, in a surprising move, stopped her car, came out and shook hands with them. "Aap apni jagah aur mai apni jagah (You are where you are and I am where I am). All the best," she said.

She was also seen jumping the barricade and plunging into a sea of people after a public rally in Madhya Pradesh, reviving memories of her grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined politics earlier this year and was entrusted with the responsibility of reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. She is in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh and has campaigned extensively in the state, launching sharp attacks at the BJP and PM Modi.

